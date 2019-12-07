Sammy the dog saved 5 lives when fire broke out at his home in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Fire officials in Savannah, Georgia said a dog saved the lives of five people — alerting them when a fire broke out at their home early Friday, Dec. 6.

Officials with Savannah Fire Rescue shared photos from the fire on Speir Street in Savannah around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

By 1:30 a.m., it was brought under control, according to social media posts by fire officials.

Five people were displaced, but no one was hurt. They all got out unharmed thanks to Sammy, one of the household pets who alerted the five people inside that fire was raging at the back of the home.

Sadly, another dog and two cats did not survive.

Fire officials said a deep freezer was likely the cause.