Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Video shared by the Iowa Department of Transportation shows a scary moment involving a highway worker and an out-of-control car.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. The worker was setting up safety cones when a black Nissan hit the work vehicle from behind. The worker got out of the way, narrowly missing the car, by diving over a highway barrier.