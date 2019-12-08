Gingerbread ‘architects’ assemble at Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — Getting your gingerbread house to stick together is way harder than it looks, but families at the Milwaukee Public Market mastered their architecture skills this morning.

The “Build Your Own Gingerbread House” event included all the cookie walls, plenty of frosting to “glue” them together and candy to decorate. Not provided, though, was creativity — that came from those in attendance.

Also on display were gingerbread houses made by students in MATC’s baking program. The “Parade of Gingerbread Houses” showcased the student’s creations, offering visitors a chance to vote on their favorites.

An MATC student gingerbread house

