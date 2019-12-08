Hemp Way Foods: Denver company creates meat-free burger made with hemp

DENVER — There’s a new item on the menu for fans of meat-free burgers in Denver: A veggie burger with hemp!

The patties contain hemp hearts and protein, along with lentils, brown rice, and other ingredients.

They’re made by Hemp Way Foods company and sold in restaurants and stores in the Denver area.

The owner said the products cannot make you high, but many people don’t get that.

“I had an event,” said Carla Boyd, owner. “I had a lady take a sample out of her son’s hand and throw it away. She was scared I was feeding her son a pot burger.”

Boyd said her product, unlike other meat-free burgers, doesn’t taste like fake meat. She described the taste as “wholesome food.”