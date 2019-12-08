× Milwaukee man shot, drove himself to police station, authorities say

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man drove himself to the police station after being shot early Sunday morning.

An inspector with the Milwaukee Police Department says the man came into the District 6 station near 27th and Oklahoma on the city’s south side around 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 8 and police he had been shot. The Milwaukee Fire Department was called, and the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say he was shot near 32nd and Scott — a little more than two miles north of the District 6 station.

Authorities are searching for a suspect. If you have any information regarding these suspects, the vehicle or the crime, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. You can also call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspects.