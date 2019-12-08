Texas Roadhouse prime rib shakes-up turkey and ham season

MILWAUKEE -- Thanksgiving was just over a week ago. Are you already tired of turkey and ham? Stephanie Schubring and Tony Sturino from Texas Roadhouse joined WakeUp to share a delicious prime rib dinner recipe.
Equipment
- Mixing bowl
- Whisk
- Roasting pan
- Metal pan
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Meat thermometer
Ingredients
- Prime rib
- Rib (½ cup rub per 6 oz. of prime rib)
- Water (2 cups)
Step 1
- Create your rub using your favorite seasonings and a little bit of liquid
- Using the rub make sure to cover then entire piece of meat you are cooking, including the bottom
- Place seasoned piece of meat in the roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap
- Allow to sit at least 4 hours refrigerated, with the preference being overnight
Step 2
- Preheat your oven to 300 degrees
- Adjust your shelves placing one shelf on the very bottom and one shelf in the center of the oven for the meat
- Using a metal pan, fill it with water and place it on the bottom shelf of the oven
- Place the roasting pan with meat in the oven uncovered
- Using a stay-in-place thermometer check the internal temperature of the meat every 30 minutes after the first hour of cooking.
- Once the meat is finished cooking remove from the oven
Step 3
- Once the Prime Rib is cooked to your desired doneness (see chart below), carve into steaks of your desired thickness and serve
Note
140° F – rare to medium-rare
150° F – medium
160° F – medium well
170° F – well done
* The temperatures are a guide for your cooking determinations