Texas Roadhouse prime rib shakes-up turkey and ham season

December 8, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- Thanksgiving was just over a week ago. Are you already tired of turkey and ham? Stephanie Schubring and Tony Sturino from Texas Roadhouse joined WakeUp to share a delicious prime rib dinner recipe.

Equipment

  • Mixing bowl
  • Whisk
  • Roasting pan
  • Metal pan
  • Cutting board
  • Knife
  • Meat thermometer

Ingredients

  • Prime rib
  • Rib (½ cup rub per 6 oz. of prime rib)
  • Water (2 cups)

Step 1

  • Create your rub using your favorite seasonings and a little bit of liquid
  • Using the rub make sure to cover then entire piece of meat you are cooking, including the bottom
  • Place seasoned piece of meat in the roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap
  • Allow to sit at least 4 hours refrigerated, with the preference being overnight

Step 2

  • Preheat your oven to 300 degrees
  • Adjust your shelves placing one shelf on the very bottom and one shelf in the center of the oven for the meat
  • Using a metal pan, fill it with water and place it on the bottom shelf of the oven
  • Place the roasting pan with meat in the oven uncovered
  • Using a stay-in-place thermometer check the internal temperature of the meat every 30 minutes after the first hour of cooking.
  • Once the meat is finished cooking remove from the oven

Step 3

  • Once the Prime Rib is cooked to your desired doneness (see chart below), carve into steaks of your desired thickness and serve

Note

140° F – rare to medium-rare

150° F – medium

160° F – medium well

170° F – well done

* The temperatures are a guide for your cooking determinations

