× 1 dead, 4 seriously injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — One person is dead and four others sustained serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash Sunday night, Dec. 8 in Germantown. The collision involved a wrong-way driver.

According to police, around 10:22 p.m., the Germantown Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash on northbound I-41 south of Holy Hill Road. Callers reported that a vehicle was being driven southbound in the northbound lanes — and that a collision occurred involving multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival, first responders found a three-vehicle crash — and one vehicle was on fire. Passing motorists stopped and assisted officers in extinguishing he flames.

Officials say the investigation is in the preliminary stages, however, evidence and witness reports indicate that a Subaru SUV being operated by a 20-year-old man from Jackson, Wisconsin was being driven on the wrong side of the divided highway. The vehicle collided with a northbound sedan that was being operated by an 18-year-old woman from the Town of West Bend.

A second northbound vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old man from Kaukauna, then struck the Subaru.

All vehicles involved came to a rest on the roadway, blocking traffic.

The driver of the Subaru was extricated and transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious injuries. A 20-year-old male passenger from West Bend also had to be extricated and was transported to Froedtert with serious injuries. A 21-year-old male passenger from Juneau was able to exit from the vehicle and was transported to Froedtert Hospital — Menomonee Falls. He was later transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. A 20-year-old male passenger had to be extricated by fire personnel and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third vehicle involved was occupied by the driver, a 31-year-old female passenger, and their four children, ages 4, 6, 8, and 10. None of the family members were injured.

The investigating is ongoing, however, officials say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. Weather conditions at the time of the crash were not a factor.