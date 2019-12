× Alice Cooper to perform at Miller High Life Theatre on April 4

MILWAUKEE — Alice Cooper will perform with special guest Lita Ford on Saturday, April 4 at the Miller High Life Theatre.

Tickets are $79.50, $64.50, $49.50, and $34.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and are available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office.

For more information please visit: AliceCooper.com