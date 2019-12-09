× Jobs: Milwaukee Brewers are looking for die-hard fans that live and breathe baseball

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers need you!

The team announced in a news release on Monday, Dec. 9 that officials are looking for “highly energetic individuals to become invaluable members of the team next season. Fans looking to take their support to the next level can now apply to be a member of the 2020 Brew Crew, the official entertainment team of the Brewers.”

The release says members of the Brew Crew play an integral role in the fan experience at Miller Park, with job duties that directly impact other fans and their enjoyment of Brewers games. Additional duties may include staffing interactive areas throughout the ballpark, assisting with between-innings promotions, representing the Crew for appearances of the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages on game days and non-game days, and, of course, entertaining and interacting with other Brewers fans.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, live in the Milwaukee area year-round and have reliable transportation in order to be considered for a spot on the Brew Crew. Candidates must also be able to commit to a minimum of 30 Brewers home games during the 2020 regular season.

Applicants who are selected to move forward in the process will be invited to Miller Park for an audition on Saturday, February 8 or Sunday, February 9, 2020.

For complete information, including the full job description and tryout details, CLICK HERE.