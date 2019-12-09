× Medical examiner tentatively IDs remains found near 74th and Oklahoma

WEST ALLIS — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 9 that officials have tentatively identified the “skeletonized remains” recovered over the weekend near 74th and Oklahoma Avenue in West Allis.

A news release says an autopsy was performed on Monday — and there is no evidence of injury. The cause of death is pending further analysis.

Officials say the decedent has been tentatively ID’d as a 39-year-old male from Milwaukee. The family of the victim has been notified. Positive ID is pending.