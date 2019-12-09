× Oshkosh officer stabbed by West HS student out of the hospital: ‘We are incredibly thankful’

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh police officer who authorities say was stabbed by an Oshkosh West High School student is now out of the hospital.

School Resource Officer Michael Wissink saw plenty of familiar faces as he walked out of Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah on Monday, Dec. 9.

Wissink was escorted through the streets of Neenah to Oshkosh West High School, where he got another warm welcome.

Officer Wissink held his Oshkosh West blue hat outside — and students and parents lined the streets with hundreds of signs to honor the officer who has kept them safe for years.

“It’s really important that we show them that we appreciate their hard work and their efforts in keeping our children safe. I know I appreciate it, and I’m sure that’s why everyone else was here too because we really appreciate it,” said Isabelle Johnson, an Oshkosh West parent.

“We are incredibly thankful to Officer Wissink for his actions last week. Today we had an opportunity to show him how grateful we are for his commitment to keeping our students and staff safe,” said Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Oshkosh schools.

It is not clear if Officer Wissink will resume his duties at the high school. Students say they are just glad he is OK.