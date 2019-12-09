× Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Marilyn Manson to perform at Summerfest on July 1

MILWAUKEE — Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Marilyn Manson will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 1.

Tickets for Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Marilyn Manson will go back on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

All previously purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will be honored for the new event date. Due to the new seating chart for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, current ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster and offered tickets in a comparable location. The customer is then given the option to accept the tickets or be given a full refund.

If tickets were previously purchased at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, customers must visit the box office in person for either a refund or comparable exchange.

For more information visit Summerfest.com.