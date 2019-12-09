‘Tired of being picked on:’ Tyrone Smith accused of pointing pellet gun at police at Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — 18-year-old Tyrone Smith of Waukesha faces multiple charges associated with an incident that unfolded at Waukesha South High School on Monday, Dec. 2. Smith made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Monday, Dec. 9.

Smith, now 18, faces the following criminal counts:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Obstructing an officer

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Dangerous weapons on school premises

Around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 2, a student at the school reported that another student brought a handgun to school — and was in possession of it. A student resource officer (SRO) immediately responded to the classroom where the armed student was located.

Police said the SRO made efforts to secure the classroom by getting the other students to safety. Other Waukesha officers also responded to the school.

Officers spoke with the student, identified as Smith, to de-escalate the situation, but officials said the student would not remove his hands from his pockets — and ignored officers’ commands. At one point, Smith removed the handgun, later identified as a pellet gun, from his waistband and pointed it at officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm — striking Smith. Life-saving efforts were immediately put into action — and the remaining students were evacuated from the school. Officials say a pellet gun was recovered — and they say a second pellet gun was found in Smith’s backpack.

When interviewed by investigators, the criminal complaint says Smith denied bringing guns to school before that day and “stated that he was tired of being picked on by other students.” Smith told police “he wanted to use the gun to scare” those who had picked on him or might pick on him in the future. Smith said, “he thought other kids would hear about this and be scared.”

Smith told police “he was sorry, and he knew it was wrong to bring a gun to school and he would not do it again,” the complaint says.

Smith is due back in court on Dec. 17 for a preliminary hearing.