Vehicle, house struck by bullets after shots fired near 46th and State in Milwaukee

Posted 7:54 am, December 9, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Sunday, Dec. 8 near 46th and State in Milwaukee. It happened around 12:45 p.m.

According to police, the victim was in the area to pick up his child when the suspects fired several shots, striking his vehicle and a house across the street.

No one was struck by the bullets.

MPD has one person in custody and is seeking another known suspect.

