Afghan official: US military convoy in Afghanistan targeted by car bomb

Posted 9:43 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, December 10, 2019

A US soldier walks at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a powerful suicide bombing has targeted a U.S. military convoy near the main American Bagram Air Base north of the capital Kabul.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province where the attack occurred, says the explosion early Wednesday destroyed several homes and he expects there are casualties but could not confirm them yet.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.