Starla’s Seasonings: This flavor inventor could change the way you cook wild game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Some hunters go for the antlers -- others, the meat! And if your freezer just got filled to the brim with venison, you're in luck! Starla Batzko with Starla's Seasonings joins Real Milwaukee with a tasty recipe to try.

Peppercorn Ranch Venison Taco Chili

RECIPE:

1 ½ lb ground venison or ground chuck browned

1 large onion chopped

3 -15 oz cans chili beans

1 -15 oz can corn, undrained

1 -14 oz diced tomatoes

1 -15 oz tomato sauce

1 - 4 ½ oz chopped green chilies

1 ½ cup beef broth or water

1 package Taco Seasoning

1 package Starla`s Peppercorn Ranch Seasoning

Simmer until all ingredients are tender. Top with shredded cheese and sour cream.

Starla's Gourmet Seasonings have No MSG and are Gluten Free. Easy recipes are on the back of each package for a variety of appetizers, main course, and dessert options.