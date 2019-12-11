× 15-year-old girl struck in non-fatal shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old girl was struck a non-fatal shooting while standing at a bus stop on the Milwaukee’s north side, police say.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened around 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 near 35th and Wright. Authorities say the victim suffered a graze wound to her leg, and she hear gunfire before noticing that her leg was bleeding.

The victim did not immediately report the incident to the police.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.