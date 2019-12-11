‘Canstruction:’ Architects, design firms build structures out of cans to benefit the hungry

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Russell Stamper, ll on Wednesday, Dec. 11 participated in the juried awards ceremony for Canstruction at City Hall.

Presented by the Harry & Rose Samson Family JCC in partnership with Milwaukee City Hall and Common Council, the event challenged teams of local architects and design firms to build colossal structures – under the theme of “MKE 2020” – made entirely of canned food.

“Canstruction” is an international charity competition that challenges architects, engineers, and students they mentor to design and build giant structures made entirely of canned food. Following a public exhibition of the artistic creations and a juried awards ceremony, the food will be donated to a local hunger relief organization, in this case, the Jewish Community Pantry.

PHOTO GALLERY

Canstruction will benefit the Jewish Community Pantry, a local hunger relief organization serving Milwaukee-area families living with food insecurity for over 40 years. The organization will receive over 8,300 cans of food used in this year’s event.