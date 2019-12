CHICAGO — A Chicago Park District truck slid into the water off of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday morning, Dec. 11. Two workers got out of the truck safely, according to WGN.

According to WGN, around 7:15 a.m., two employees were out salting the lakefront bike and pedestrian path near Oak Street Beach when the struck slid into Lake Michigan. Snow was falling at the time, and there was low visibility in the area.

The workers got out of the truck safely, but the vehicle remains in the water.