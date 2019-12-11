Delicious holiday dessert: Enjoy the holidays at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Enjoy the holidays at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill. Chef Matt joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious holiday dessert special you won't be able to resist.

Pumpkin Maple Panna Cotta

Garnish with candied nuts, streusel, or whipped cream.

Prep Time: 1hr / Cooling Time: 4-6hrs

Serves: 4-6

¼ Cup Whole Milk (for blooming)

3 teaspoons powder gelatin

Step 1. Bloom powdered gelatin in Milk for 15 minutes.

1¼ Cups Heavy Cream

1 Tablespoon fresh ginger (smashed for steeping)

2 whole cinnamon Sticks

Step 2. Combine ginger, cinnamon sticks, and cream. Bring to a steep at roughly 200 degrees and let steep for 20-30 minutes. Then remove ginger and cinnamon.

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ Cup canned pumpkin puree

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Step 3. After removing ginger and cinnamon from cream, add all remaining ingredients and let steep at 200 degrees for roughly 15-20 minutes, making sure to whisk until fully incorporated.

Step 4. Slowly whisk in milk/gelatin mixture and stir to incorporate.

Step 5. Pour the warm mixture into a sprayed ramekin or disposable cup. Let cool 4-6 hours before