Delicious holiday dessert: Enjoy the holidays at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill

MILWAUKEE -- Enjoy the holidays at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill. Chef Matt joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious holiday dessert special you won't be able to resist.
Pumpkin Maple Panna Cotta
Garnish with candied nuts, streusel, or whipped cream.
Prep Time: 1hr / Cooling Time: 4-6hrs
Serves: 4-6
- ¼ Cup Whole Milk (for blooming)
- 3 teaspoons powder gelatin
Step 1. Bloom powdered gelatin in Milk for 15 minutes.
- 1¼ Cups Heavy Cream
- 1 Tablespoon fresh ginger (smashed for steeping)
- 2 whole cinnamon Sticks
Step 2. Combine ginger, cinnamon sticks, and cream. Bring to a steep at roughly 200 degrees and let steep for 20-30 minutes. Then remove ginger and cinnamon.
- ¼ Cup Brown Sugar
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ Cup canned pumpkin puree
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
Step 3. After removing ginger and cinnamon from cream, add all remaining ingredients and let steep at 200 degrees for roughly 15-20 minutes, making sure to whisk until fully incorporated.
Step 4. Slowly whisk in milk/gelatin mixture and stir to incorporate.
Step 5. Pour the warm mixture into a sprayed ramekin or disposable cup. Let cool 4-6 hours before