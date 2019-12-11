Delicious holiday dessert: Enjoy the holidays at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill

MILWAUKEE -- Enjoy the holidays at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill. Chef Matt joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious holiday dessert special you won't be able to resist.

Pumpkin Maple Panna Cotta
Garnish with candied nuts, streusel, or whipped cream.
Prep Time: 1hr / Cooling Time: 4-6hrs
Serves: 4-6

  • ¼ Cup Whole Milk (for blooming)
  • 3 teaspoons powder gelatin

Step 1.  Bloom powdered gelatin in Milk for 15 minutes.

  • 1¼ Cups Heavy Cream
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh ginger (smashed for steeping)
  • 2 whole cinnamon Sticks

Step 2. Combine ginger, cinnamon sticks, and cream. Bring to a steep at roughly 200 degrees and let steep for 20-30 minutes. Then remove ginger and cinnamon.

  • ¼ Cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¾ Cup canned pumpkin puree
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Step 3. After removing ginger and cinnamon from cream, add all remaining ingredients and let steep at 200 degrees for roughly 15-20 minutes, making sure to whisk until fully incorporated.

Step 4.  Slowly whisk in milk/gelatin mixture and stir to incorporate.

Step 5. Pour the warm mixture into a sprayed ramekin or disposable cup. Let cool 4-6 hours before

