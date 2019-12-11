Deputy injured after being struck by electronic signboard while responding to crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy is in serious but stable condition after he was struck by an electronic signboard in a construction zone on I-41 near Drexel Tuesday night, Dec. 10. This, after a semi crashed into the signboard.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office, around 10 p.m. deputies were dispatched to reports of a crash on northbound I-41 at Drexel. A semi breached a construction lane closure and crashed into an electric signboard in the area.

The signboard was placed in a barreled off area in lane one for overnight construction work. The signboard was pushed over the median GM wall with a portion of the board hanging into the southbound lane of traffic.

The responding deputy shut down the northbound traffic in lane one to stabilize the scene. From the northbound lane, the deputy attempted to pull the signboard off the GM wall and back onto the northbound side. While doing this, the portion of the signboard that was hanging over the wall was struck by the trailer of a semi traveling southbound in the left lane.

The signboard then struck the deputy, knocking him to the ground and landing on top of him in the left lane of the northbound traffic.

Another responding deputy and a Good Samaritan helped lift the signboard off the injured deputy and stabilized him for the responding EMS from the Oak Creek Fire Department.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in serious, but stable condition.

These are considered to be two separate crash incidents.

MCSO will be handling the initial crash investigation for the semi versus the signboard on the northbound side. The semi driver has a valid license and showed no signs of impairment. That driver is being cited for unreasonable imprudent speed/failure to control the vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash investigation for the injured deputy. This semi, described as being a white Fed-Ex tractor-trailer with tandem trailers, continued southbound after striking the signboard.

MCSO is asking if anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information related to this incident is encouraged to call Sheriff Dispatch at 414-278-4788.