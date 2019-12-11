× Frosty Free Week: No charge for admission to Milwaukee County Zoo Christmas through Jan. 1

MILWAUKEE — If you find yourself looking for something fun to do with the kids after Santa comes and the presents are opened — a visit to the Milwaukee County Zoo is an option, and it’s free from Christmas through New Year’s Day!

During Frosty Free Week, Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, zoo admission is free for all (regular parking and concession fees still apply).

You’re invited to get the family out of the house, embrace the weather, and pay a visit to the zoo’s cold-weather animals, including Snow Lilly the polar bear, the zoo’s caribou, and elk herds, and the North American river otters, who have a year-round outdoor exhibit where they love to slip, slide, and frolic.

You can warm up inside the zoo’s anima buildings, where you can enjoy your favorite indoor exhibits, and say hi to the zoo’s newest additions including Kiki the red panda cub and Desmond the giraffe calf.

During Frosty Free Week, the zoo will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE to learn more.