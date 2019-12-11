Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria opens first Wisconsin location in Milwaukee area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX POINT -- The Windy City’s best-known deep dish pizza is coming to the Milwaukee area as Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria opens its first Wisconsin restaurant in Fox Point. The carryout and delivery restaurant will open its doors at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8799 N Port Washington Road in the Riverpoint Village Shopping Center. Rick Malnati joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about what we can expect at the joint.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to America’s Dairyland,” said Marc Malnati, owner and son of Lou Malnati. “It’s a historic day for the company to be able to set up shop in Milwaukee and move up north to Wisconsin. We are excited to be part of the growth in Milwaukee and see great revitalization and similar tastes to Chicago. Also, a real appreciation for cheese is paramount in where we decide to go and who knows cheese better than Wisconsin?”