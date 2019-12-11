MPD looking for suspect in business burglary near 30th and North

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted for a business burglary that happened near 30th an North on Wednesday, December 10 around 2 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 30-40 years old, 5’10” tall with a slim-medium build and a full beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket with a hood, dark jeans, white tennis shoes, and a knit cap.

The suspect entered the store and attempted to disconnect the surveillance video before removing property from the business.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS (414-244-8477).