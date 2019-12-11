× One lucky winner! $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT –One lucky Wisconsin Mega Millions player is holding a $1 million winning ticket from the Tuesday, Dec. 10 Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot was not won and the next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 with a jackpot estimated at $340 million (cash option of $230.8 million).

Tuesday’s winner, who purchased the ticket at Festival Foods (5740 Washington Ave.) in Mount Pleasant, matched five out of the five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 18, 31, 46, 54, and 61 with a Mega Ball of 25. The Megaplier number was 2.

In addition to last night’s Mega Millions win, the $80,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between two winning tickets. One sold by Bob & Steve’s BP Amoco Shop (113 E. Dallas St.) in Dallas and one sold by Casco One Stop (313 Main St.) in Casco.

Retailers who sold the tickets will receive an incentive of two percent of the prize amounts and winners have until June 8, 2020 to claim their prizes. The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery’s Madison office.