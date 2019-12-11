× Sheriff: 6 men arrested after girl said she escaped from Wisconsin home where she was being trafficked

TOWNSHIP OF MANCHESTER — Sheriff’s officials in Green Lake County, Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 11 announced the arrest of six men after a 911 call from a juvenile runaway who indicated she escaped from sex trafficking.

The 911 call came in around 10:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 28. Deputies found the victim on the side of the road and rescued her.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim indicated she escaped from a home where she was being trafficked for sex, and that information led to the execution of a search warrant at a home on County Line Road in the Township of Manchester.

Green Lake County sheriff’s officials sat at the home, investigators found “a number of evidence items believed to be connected to the sexual assault of the juvenile.”

The six men arrested for second-degree sexual assault were identified by sheriff’s officials as follows:

Esler Hugo Rivera, male, 33

Rolando Corado Gonzalez, male, 28

Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, male, 40

Ember Rivera, male, 37

Noe Bautista-Martinez, male 28

Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera, male 31

Sheriff’s officials said Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera is suspected of trafficking the victim within the residence among the others.

All of the suspects are believed to be undocumented immigrants from Guatemala. Sheriff’s officials said they were being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on cash bonds that vary from $20,000 to $50,000.

Green Lake County sheriff’s officials noted Wednesday formal charges had not yet been filed, and all parties are innocent until proven guilty.