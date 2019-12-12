× California man indicted for distributing illegal drugs in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Richard Garner, 55, of Rancho Cucamonga, California has been indicted for distributing illegal drugs to a Milwaukee residence in July 2019.

Garner was arrested on Nov. 20 in Riverside California based on a criminal complaint filed in Wisconsin. According to that complaint, Garner mailed a suspected drug-laden package from Redondo Beach, California to a residence in Milwaukee. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted the package which contained approximately 2.2 pounds of fentanyl — an opioid painkiller.

The indictment, announced Dec. 10, alleges that Garner possessed the drugs with intent to distribute.

If convicted, Garner faces a mandatory 10-year sentence and could face life in prison.