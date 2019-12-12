Fidos for Finals: Carroll University welcomes dogs to de-stress students

WAUKESHA — Finals week is stressful for college students — but dogs can help.

Therapy dogs took over part of Carroll University’s library Dec. 12 to help undergrads relax a bit. “Fidos for Finals” has been helping Carroll students reduce stress for several years.

“Finals are just so stressful that it like really helps to see dogs,” said Jamie, a sophomore at Carroll University. “Especially since we miss home a lot too here, and we don’t have dogs to see every day. It makes us think of home. Makes it less stressful for sure.”

Finals at Carroll University start Friday, Dec. 13 and last through Wednesday, Dec. 18.