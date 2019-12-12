× Fire torches Wauwatosa home; residents evacuated safely

WAUWATOSA — Fire damaged three floors of a Wauwatosa home near Bluemound Road and Underwood Parkway late Wednesday night.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department was called just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, arriving to heavy fire and smoke on the first floor of the single-family ranch home. With help from the Milwaukee and West Allis Fire Department, the fire was placed under control in less than 30 minutes. However, the entire first floor and attic suffered fire and smoke damage. The basement suffered water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is not known, but authorities say it appears to have started in the first-floor living room. The investigation has been closed by the Wauwatosa Fire Marshall and does not appear to be suspicious.

Both residents of the home — and their pets — were able to exit the home safely.