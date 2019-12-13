× Eastern District of Wisconsin awarded $2M+ in grants to fight opioid crisis

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the United States Department of Justice on Friday, Dec. 13 awarded more than $2 million in grants to help combat the opioid crisis in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. More than $333 million was awarded by the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs to help communities impacted by the opioid crisis.

The following awards were made to organizations in the Eastern District of Wisconsin:

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division $1,199,999

Waukesha County $376,811

Washington County $500,000

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” said Katharine Sullivan, OJP principal deputy in a news release. “This epidemic—the most deadly in our nation’s history—is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. The Department of Justice is here to support them during this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”

DOJ officials said with more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the agency made fighting addiction to opioids — including heroin and fentanyl — a national priority.

President Donald Trump’s administration is providing critical funding for a wide range of activities — from preventive services and comprehensive treatment

to recovery assistance, forensic science services, and research – to help save lives and break the cycle of addiction and crime, the release said.

“Too many families in Wisconsin have suffered the loss of loved ones to the opioid crisis,” said Matthew Krueger, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. “The awards being announced here underscore the Justice Department’s commitment to supporting a comprehensive approach to fighting the opioid crisis.”

The awards will support an array of activities designed to reduce the harm inflicted by these dangerous drugs.

Grants will help law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and treatment professionals coordinate their response to overdoses. Funds will also provide services for children and youth affected by the crisis and will support the nationwide network of drug and treatment courts. Other awards will address prescription drug abuse, expand the capacity of forensic labs and support opioid-related research, DOJ Officials said.