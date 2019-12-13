Evacuations underway after contractor struck gas line near Prospect and Ogden

Posted 11:28 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, December 13, 2019

We Energies

MILWAUKEE — A gas line was struck during a construction project on Milwaukee’s east side  Friday, Dec. 13. It happened in the area of Prospect and Ogden.

The Milwaukee Fire Department called We Energies around 11 a.m. to report a gas leak and several buildings in the area were evacuated. We Energies crews stopped the flow of gas around 11:40 a.m., and are double-checking the buildings for natural gas before allowing people back into their homes and businesses.

We Energies crews are also monitoring a situation in the nearby MSOE area. Officials say a contractor in a separate incident hit an underground power line near Jackson and Juneau around 9 a.m. — causing a power outage in that area. We Energies is working on restoring power to the remaining customers without service.

