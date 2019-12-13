‘Great animals here:’ Friends of MADACC reduce adoption fees for cats, dogs from Dec. 12-23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're planning to put a dog or cat under the tree this year -- you could get one Friday, Dec. 13for only $13. MADACC is hosting a special "12 Days of Strays" event to find more pets a home for the holidays.

Friends of MADACC is subsidizing adoption fees of cats and dogs currently in MADACC’s care during Dec. 12–23 as part of the "12 Days of Strays" promotion.

The fee structure for cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies will match the date. For example, all adoption fees on Dec.12 will be $12, on Dec. 13 they will be $13, and so on, through Dec. 23 when adoption fees will be $23. Standard adoption fees for cats typically range from $25-200 and for dogs from $50-450.

The kittens at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission are hoping they won't be here much longer.

"This is the time of year we really want to make sure all our cats get out and into good homes, and the dogs out as much as we can too," said Karen Sparapani, MADACC executive director. "We have amazing, great animals here."

Executive director Karen Sparapani says while she encourages adoption -- she also thinks families should make sure they are ready for a pet. The shelter often sees animals returned in early January.

"Make good choices. Don't get a husky and then want to be a couch potato. That's going to be a bad fit. It's not going to work out, and you're going to be bringing it back," said Sparapani.

The volunteers at MADACC know the animals well and can help you find a pet that fits your lifestyle. Sparapani says the price you pay for a pet has nothing to do with its value.

"There is literally no correlation between how much you pay for a dog or a cat and the quality of life it's going to have," said Sparapani.

All adoptable animals have been or will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and given flea treatment (if necessary) before going to their adopted homes.

MADACC’s adoption hours are 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Interested adopters can view adoptable animals at MADACC and fill out an Adopter Profile at www.madacc.org/adopt/.