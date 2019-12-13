Menomonee Falls police seek 2 women accused of stealing wallet, using credit cards at Walmart

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft and the fraudulent use of credit cards that happened Wednesday, Dec. 4.

According to police, on Dec. 4 two women worked together to distract a customer at JoAnn Fabrics on Appleton Avenue. Police say the suspects removed a wallet from the shopping cart — and then went to the Walmart in Germantown to fraudulently use credit cards from the stolen wallet.

The suspects were traveling in a dark Chevrolet sedan.

If anyone can identify the suspects in the surveillance video or anyone with related incidents please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.