On sale now! Get your tickets for The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett

MILWAUKEE — Tickets went on sale Friday morning, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. for The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, taking place Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Miller Park.

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the concert is part of a 22-stop stadium tour visiting the country’s most iconic stadiums.

“We’re pleased to welcome The Stadium Tour to Miller Park,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a news release. “This promises to be an unforgettable show headlined by four of the most successful bands in rock.”

The release included the following details on each of the performers:

Following the huge success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new fans around the world demanding that the band tour again. This led to the band members reuniting and recently announcing that “Mötley Crüe is back.” Mötley Crüe is also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their #1 charting, seven-time Platinum album, Dr. Feelgood this year. 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Def Leppard is one of the most important forces in rock music. Def Leppard’s influential career crosses generations and includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, both of which are certified Diamond (10-time Platinum). Poison will bring the original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett on The Stadium Tour. The band has sold more than 45 million records and has charted ten singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and the Hot 100 number-one, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are no strangers to stadium-sized shows having toured with The Who, Green Day and the Foo Fighters in recent years on their stadium tours. Jett celebrated the story of her life in a critically acclaimed 2018 documentary Bad Reputation, which showcased her influential life and musical career.

In addition to The Stadium Tour, Miller Park will also host Kenny Chesney in 2020.