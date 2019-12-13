Police seek 3 who stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise from Ross Dress for Less in Brown Deer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- FOX6 News obtained surveillance video showing three men wanted in connection with the theft of 16 jackets from the Ross Dress for Less store on Green Bay Road in Brown Deer.

It happened on Dec. 5.

Police said the three men arrived at the store in a light-colored SUV.

Once inside, police said two of the men selected 16 jackets and a backpack, and nothing was paid for before all three men ran out of the store and through the parking lot.

They fled in the SUV.

Police said they stole $984 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who might have information on their identity and whereabouts was asked to please contact Brown Deer police.