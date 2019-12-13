The coolest gadgets and products of 2019: Consumer reporter shares 4 favorite items

Posted 9:45 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, December 13, 2019
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The coolest gadgets and products of 2019. Fox's consumer reporter Steve Noviello joins FOX6 WakeUp with his four favorite items of the year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.