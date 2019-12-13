MILWAUKEE -- The coolest gadgets and products of 2019. Fox's consumer reporter Steve Noviello joins FOX6 WakeUp with his four favorite items of the year.
The coolest gadgets and products of 2019: Consumer reporter shares 4 favorite items
-
Consumer Reports gift guide: Give great gadgets
-
More than 97,000 pounds of salad products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
-
Risks of buying secondhand
-
Ready-to-eat sausage patties sold at Walmart recalled, could be contaminated with salmonella
-
Beauty product danger: Kids in the emergency room
-
-
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, check your pantry and fridge for these recalled foods
-
BBB warns consumers to beware when purchasing products from online retailer
-
Ready-to-eat sushi, salads, spring rolls sold at Trader Joe’s, Walgreens recalled due to listeria risk
-
Black Friday kicks off with $4.2B Thanksgiving online shopping feast
-
Anonymous tip leads to recall: 515,000 pounds of raw pork products weren’t inspected over 2 years
-
-
Cold-smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat
-
Consumer Reports: Classic kitchen gifts under $50
-
Beware of supplements and botanicals