Winter Wonders is a ‘spectacular new drive-through holiday lights display’

Posted 10:30 am, December 13, 2019, by
Data pix.

HALES CORNERS -- This holiday season, the Boerner Botanical Gardens is shining bright with more than 80 light displays illuminating the gardens, a portion of Whitnall Park and The Root River Parkway. Christina spent the morning getting an up-close look at the beautiful display.

Winter Wonders, by Festival Pro LLC, is a 1.4-mile drive-through holiday light display featuring more than 80 displays set in the area surrounding the Boerner Botanical Gardens, Whitnall Park, and the Root River Parkway from Nov. 29 – Jan. 1.

Data pix.

The show will run daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at WinterWonders.org, Parks Administration (9480 Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa), and Boerner Botanical Gardens Education & Visitor Center (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.