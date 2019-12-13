Winter Wonders is a ‘spectacular new drive-through holiday lights display’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALES CORNERS -- This holiday season, the Boerner Botanical Gardens is shining bright with more than 80 light displays illuminating the gardens, a portion of Whitnall Park and The Root River Parkway. Christina spent the morning getting an up-close look at the beautiful display.

Winter Wonders, by Festival Pro LLC, is a 1.4-mile drive-through holiday light display featuring more than 80 displays set in the area surrounding the Boerner Botanical Gardens, Whitnall Park, and the Root River Parkway from Nov. 29 – Jan. 1.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The show will run daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at WinterWonders.org, Parks Administration (9480 Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa), and Boerner Botanical Gardens Education & Visitor Center (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners).