Man gets 15 years for bow-and-arrow attack on Minnesota deputies

Posted 1:26 pm, December 14, 2019, by

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A judge sentenced a 32-year-old Minnesota man to 15 years and nine months in prison for using a bow and arrows to attack sheriff’s deputies, injuring one.

Authorities arrested Ramey James Olson after a two-hour standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Sauk Centre on Sept. 13, 2018. Prosecutors say Olson ended up in the Sauk Centre garage after crashing a stolen car.

The St. Cloud Times reported that Olson was sentenced Thursday.

One of the arrows struck a Stearns County sheriff’s deputy in his left forearm. Deputies fired their weapons, striking Olson in the shoulder and buttocks, and grazing his hand with a bullet.

