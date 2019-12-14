× New York City paying $625K to mom whose baby was ripped away by police

NEW YORK — New York City says it will pay $625,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed by a mother whose toddler was yanked from her arms by police in a widely seen online video.

Jazmine Headley sued the city in August alleging trauma and humiliation and seeking unspecified damages over the December 2018 incident. In February, she testified before the city council. The council offered her a public apology and passed legislation aimed at improving how people are treated at benefits offices and making the system more transparent.

On Friday, the Law Department said the city will pay to resolve the lawsuit.