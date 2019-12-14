× Passenger dies of injuries; second fatality in wrong-way driver crash on I-41

GERMANTOWN — A second person has died following a three-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver in Germantown last week.

Theodore Walters, 20, of West Bend has died as a result of his injuries days after the crash, a Germantown police lieutenant said.

The crash happened on northbound I-41 south of Holy Hill Road Sunday, Dec. 8.

Once on the scene, first responders found a three-vehicle crash — and one vehicle was on fire. However, evidence and witness reports indicated a Subaru SUV operated by a 20-year-old man from Jackson was being driven on the wrong side of the divided highway. The vehicle collided with a northbound sedan that was being operated by 18-year-old Shellie Becker of West Bend, officials say. Becker died at the scene.

A second northbound vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old man from Kaukauna, then struck the Subaru. All vehicles involved came to a rest on the roadway, blocking traffic.

Officials say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. Weather conditions at the time of the crash were not a factor.