Police: Reckless driver in grave condition, shot by 3 officers near 47th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A reckless driver was shot by three Milwaukee police officers near 47th Street and Hampton Avenue Sunday night, Dec. 15.

Police said officers noticed reckless behavior and a “very brief” pursuit ensued around 8 p.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, struck a light pole before exiting his vehicle and firing shots, according to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

The three officers then fired back, striking the man, who was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

Chief Morales said the three officers, one a nine-year veteran, one a five-year veteran, and one a four-year veteran, were placed on administrative duty per protocol.

The Wauwatosa Police Department was tasked with leading this investigation via the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.

A firearm was recovered, Chief Morales said.

