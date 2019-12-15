A special holiday breakfast: Crème brulee french toast

Posted 9:09 am, December 15, 2019, by
Data pix.

Chef Stacey Carroll from Bonefish Grill joined Wakeup with a sweet breakfast treat -- crème brulee french toast -- and other popular brunch options.

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf of baguette bread
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 4 large eggs (beaten)
  • 1 1/2 cups of half-and-half
  • 1 tsp. of vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp. of Grand Marnier
  • 2 tbsp. of unsalted butter
  • 2/3 cup sugar in the raw
  • Whipped cream (for topping)

TIP: Fresh berries, warm syrup and/or chocolate ganache are optional

Preparation

  1. Cut the baguette at a diagonal into 12, 1" thick, 4" long slices
  2. Combine the egg yolks, beaten eggs, half-and-half, vanilla extract and Grand Marnier in a mixing bowl
  3. Whip with a wire whisk for 5 minutes or until the mixture is light and fluffy
  4. Place the baguettes slices int a rectangular baking dish
  5. Pour the egg mixture over the bread slices and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes
  6. Turn the bread slices over in the dish and let sit in the refrigerator for an additional 30 minutes
  7. Drain excess egg mixture from the dish
  8. Working in four, small batches, melt 1/2 tbsp of butter in a non-stick saute pan over medium heat
  9. Place three slices of baguette in the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side
  10. Place baguette slices on a broiler pan -- repeat steps 8-10 until are slices are cooked
  11. Evenly sprinkle sugar over each slice
  12. Place broiler pan under a hot broiler for 20-30 seconds until sugar is bubbly (**Careful, don't scorch or burn the bread)
  13. Arrange slices on a warm platter and serve with whipped cream
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.