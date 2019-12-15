A special holiday breakfast: Crème brulee french toast

Chef Stacey Carroll from Bonefish Grill joined Wakeup with a sweet breakfast treat -- crème brulee french toast -- and other popular brunch options.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of baguette bread
- 4 large egg yolks
- 4 large eggs (beaten)
- 1 1/2 cups of half-and-half
- 1 tsp. of vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp. of Grand Marnier
- 2 tbsp. of unsalted butter
- 2/3 cup sugar in the raw
- Whipped cream (for topping)
TIP: Fresh berries, warm syrup and/or chocolate ganache are optional
Preparation
- Cut the baguette at a diagonal into 12, 1" thick, 4" long slices
- Combine the egg yolks, beaten eggs, half-and-half, vanilla extract and Grand Marnier in a mixing bowl
- Whip with a wire whisk for 5 minutes or until the mixture is light and fluffy
- Place the baguettes slices int a rectangular baking dish
- Pour the egg mixture over the bread slices and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes
- Turn the bread slices over in the dish and let sit in the refrigerator for an additional 30 minutes
- Drain excess egg mixture from the dish
- Working in four, small batches, melt 1/2 tbsp of butter in a non-stick saute pan over medium heat
- Place three slices of baguette in the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side
- Place baguette slices on a broiler pan -- repeat steps 8-10 until are slices are cooked
- Evenly sprinkle sugar over each slice
- Place broiler pan under a hot broiler for 20-30 seconds until sugar is bubbly (**Careful, don't scorch or burn the bread)
- Arrange slices on a warm platter and serve with whipped cream