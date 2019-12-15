Woman calls Waukesha police after getting wrong order at KFC

WAUKESHA — A woman called the Waukesha police after her experience at an area KFC didn’t meet her expectations, Saturday.

According to Waukesha police, the woman called to complain about the restaurant located near Sunset and Grand around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 14. She told authorities that her sandwich was made wrong and the drive-thru worker gave her attitude.

The staff tried to make her another sandwich. However, the woman did not feel comfortable eating and wanted her money pack, according to police.

Waukesha police advised both parties that the matter was a civil issue.

