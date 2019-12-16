Milwaukee bar debuts ‘Claw for Claw game,’ a claw machine filled with White Claw

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee bar is capitalizing on the White Claw/hard seltzer craze in a very unique way.

Officials with Jack’s American Pub on Friday, Dec. 13 shared a photo on social media of their new “Claw for Claw game.” It’s a claw machine filled with White Claw cans.

It costs $1 to play.

Winners receive either a can of White Claw or some White Claw swag, according to the post.

Jack’s American Pub is located on Brady Street near Arlington Place in Milwaukee.

There’s another “Claw for Claw” game at the Milwaukee Brat House on State Street near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive — owned by one of the owners of Jack’s American Pub.