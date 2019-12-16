× Milwaukee Brewers sign RHP Josh Lindblom to 3-year deal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Dec. 16 the team has signed free-agent right-handed pitcher Josh Lindblom to a three-year contract.

Lindblom, 32, has pitched the majority of the last five seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with the Lotte Giants (2015-17) and Doosan Bears (2018-19). He went 63-34 with a 3.55 ERA in 130 starts in Korea, including 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA in 56 starts over the last two seasons, winning consecutive Choi Dong-Won Awards (KBO Cy Young Award equivalent).

Lindblom was named 2019 KBO Most Valuable Player after going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 30 starts. He led the KBO in wins, strikeouts (189), WHIP (1.00), opponent batting average (.226) and innings pitched (194.2) while ranking second in ERA.

Lindblom has gone 5-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 1 save in 114 career games (6 starts) in the Major Leagues with Los Angeles-NL (2011-12), Philadelphia (2012), Texas (2013), Oakland (2014) and Pittsburgh (2017).