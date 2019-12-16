Milwaukee man accused of leaving 1-year-old girl in tub with water that was ‘too hot,’ child suffered burns

MILWAUKEE — Akeem Saygo of Milwaukee is accused of leaving a one-year-old girl in a bathtub while the water in the tub was left hot. He faces a felony charge of neglecting a child – consequence is great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to Children’s Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in response to a child abuse burn case. The child involved, just 12 months old, suffered “severe burns to a large portion of her body, including her legs, chest, back, and shoulder,” the criminal complaint says.

The complaint indicates Saygo “put (the child) in the bathtub, ran water, and then went downstairs to do laundry. When the Defendant returned to the upper bathroom, he observed (the child) crying and saw that she had burns on her body.” The complaint says Saygo reached out to the child’s mother via text saying, “Need to take the baby to the hospital call me asap I made the water too hot for the girls.” The complaint says he further texted, “…swear to god I did not do that on purpose.”

According to the criminal complaint, the child was put under anesthesia for a surgery she needed to treat the burned areas. A doctor indicated the child’s “clinical presentation is diagnostic for neglect and highly concerning for child physical abuse due to the pattern of the burns.” The child has “a risk of permanent scarring.”

Saygo made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, Dec. 14. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23.