California fire department shares photos from rescue of dog stuck in tree after chasing cat

LATHROP, Calif. — You may have heard of firefighters rescuing cats from trees, but in California on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Lathrop Manteca Fire District was called out to retrieve a dog…who chased a cat up a tree!

Fire officials posted photos of the rescue operation that happened just after they dropped off Santa following the city’s Christmas parade.

The dog appeared to be a German Shepherd, and rescuers used a ladder to get him down, later posting a picture of him seemingly smiling with his rescuers.

Officials wrote in the social media post, “We are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree.”

As of Tuesday, Dec. 17, the post had been shared more than 3,000 times, with more than 1,000 comments.

Thank you to the firefighters with Lathrop Manteca Fire District’s Engine 35 for getting this guy to safety! Fire officials didn’t mention anything about the cat in their post — but they do have nine lives, so we’re hoping he’s just fine as well.