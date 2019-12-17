Former Jefferson Co. sheriff’s deputy accused of burglarizing homes when residents were attending funerals

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A charge of felony burglary has been filed against former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Janelle Gericke.

According to a news release, sheriff’s office personnel discovered evidence that led officials to suspect Gericke, 29, may be involved in illegal conduct while off duty. Specifically, “evidence showed she may have attempted to gain access to a house without consent.”

The criminal complaint against Gericke says these attempts to gain access to homes “occurred while the homeowners were attending the funeral of a family member. In such instances, the deceased person’s online obituary listed the homeowners as surviving relatives along with the date and time of funeral services. If confronted, Gericke would explain that she was there to complete a transaction arising from Facebook.”

Gericke had been employed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office since February 2016 and was a deputy assigned to the Jail Division. Her employment was terminated on July 3, 2019.

In the news release, the following statement was issued:

“Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office apologize to the people that they serve for the embarrassment and mistrust that this individual may have caused.”

Gericke is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court on Monday, Dec. 30. If convicted on the burglary charge, she faces up to 12-and-a-half years in prison and $25,000 in fines.