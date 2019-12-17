Gino talks about Henry Cavill about his big transformation for ‘The Witcher’

MILWAUKEE -- The best-selling book series turned video game "The Witcher" is now a Netflix series -- and it stars Henry Cavill. Gino recently sat down with the actor to talk about his big transformation for the role.
West Bend Christmas tree farm holding fundraiser for boy with rare skin disease
1st look at new drama 'Motherless Brooklyn' starting Appleton native Willem Dafoe