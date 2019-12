Good grazes: Treats, sippers and more in Taste of Home’s food gift guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whether you're feeding a crowd or a few of your close friends -- a grazing board is a great way to snack. They also provide ample opportunities to get gifts for the food lovers in your life. Sarah Farmer, Test Kitchen and Culinary Director for Taste of Home, joins Real Milwaukee this morning with her grazing board gift guide.

Taste of Home`s holiday gift guide, filled with treats, sippers, dunkers and plenty of pretty little things to help build a grazing board for any occasion.

Gifts include:

Brunch Board: Brilliant buys for the morning people in your life

 Nadia Mug ($35, roomandboard.com)

 Black & White Grib Beverage Napkins ($7/20, geeseandganders.com)

 Boiled Egg Breakfast Maker ($27, uncommongoods.com)

 French Kitchen Marble Butter Keeper ($25, crateandbarrel.com)

 Araucana Bread Board ($95, farmhousepottery.com)

 Pro Holm Oak Break Knife ($157, zwilling.com)

 Raw Holly Blossom Honey ($18, beeraw.com)

Cheese Board: Awesome ideas for savory snackers everywhere

 Small Premium Balsamic Vinegar of Modena ($12, oliviersandco.com)

 Creative Home Genuine Marble Stone 12' Round Board ($27, amazon.com)

 Handmade Ceramic Cheese Markers ($20/5, potterybysumiko.etsy.com)

 Miyoko`s Cheese Wheel Classic Chive ($10, mylkguys.com)

 Cheese Knife Set Mini Oak ($40/4, usa.boska.com)

 Whole Seed Mustard ($13, spoon.com)

Dessert Board: Sweet little things for the sugar lover on your list

 Schott Zwiesel Mondial Brandy Snifter ($24/6, shop.fortessa.com)

 Antique Brass Hammered Coasters ($50/4, william-sonoma.com)

 Chocolate Lover`s Gift Box ($42, flyingbirdbotanicals.com)

 Hayes Black Marble Board ($30, crateandbarrel.com)

 Cordoba Brass Finish Cheese Tools ($32/3, dearkeaton.com)

Kitchen Gadgets:

 Oxo Kitchen Scale ($49.99, amazon.com)

 Kuhn Rikon Peeler ($9.53, amazon.com)

 Mini Tongs: Tovolo ($8, amazon.com)

 Offset Spatula: Wilton ($8.40, amazon.com)

 Silicone Spatulas: Gir ($17.84, amazon.com)

 Nordicware Bundt Cleaning Tool ($9.99, amazon.com)

 Thermometer: Thermapen ($91, ThermoWorks.com)

 Dough Scraper: Norpro ($5.46, amazon.com)